by Sabrblade » Sat Sep 09, 2017 1:21 pm
The 62nd episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon has aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Exiles", the Bee Team comes under intensely heavy gunfire and are forced to evacuate the scrapyard as it is utterly annihilated by their assailants. On the run and all alone, the team must defend the Crown City Dam while Sideswipe's case of PTSD endangers their safety and the success of this do-or-die mission. Can the team overcome these overwhelming odds? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
Episode 62
Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgWFyBDC4Kg
Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_pvUtk6JOQ
Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOLpHhGdlV4
Part 4 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrTpxuYUPUI
