Robots in Disguise Combiner Force ep 63 - "Breathing Room"

Postby Sabrblade » Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:16 am

Yesterday, the 63rd episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon has aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Breathing Room", as tensions continue to build up within the Bee Team, exiled to hide inside cramped caverns after the scrapyard was destroyed in the previous episode, Bumblebee seeks to alleviate the tensions by scouting for a new base. However, he is soon taken prisoner and tortured by Steeljaw's pack, followed shortly by Sideswipe and Strongarm. With Fixit the only Autobot who knows their location, it's up to him alone to keep Steeljaw and co. at bay while his comrades find a way to escape. Can Bumblebee, Sideswipe, and Strongarm make it out of this alive? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!

Episode 63:
Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dVYKqvGsHo
Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLSHUrKTHrM
Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8kAV0ZWHrs
Part 4 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiqKXoShgeM

"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"

“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis
