by Sabrblade » Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:16 am





Episode 63:

Part 1 -

Part 2 -

Part 3 -

Part 4 -



Yesterday, the 63rd episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon has aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Breathing Room", as tensions continue to build up within the Bee Team, exiled to hide inside cramped caverns after the scrapyard was destroyed in the previous episode, Bumblebee seeks to alleviate the tensions by scouting for a new base. However, he is soon taken prisoner and tortured by Steeljaw's pack, followed shortly by Sideswipe and Strongarm. With Fixit the only Autobot who knows their location, it's up to him alone to keep Steeljaw and co. at bay while his comrades find a way to escape. Can Bumblebee, Sideswipe, and Strongarm make it out of this alive? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 63:Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dVYKqvGsHo Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLSHUrKTHrM Part 3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8kAV0ZWHrs Part 4 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiqKXoShgeM