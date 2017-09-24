by Sabrblade » Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:00 am
Yesterday, the 64th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon has aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Prepare for Departure", Steeljaw and his Pack receive new orders from a mysterious associate of their still-unseen benefactors. They are to retrieve a canister of radioactive material in preparation for the associate's plan to depart the realm he is currently trapped within. Meanwhile, Grimlock struggles with the differences between work and fun as the Bee Team tries to stop Steeljaw's Pack from exposing all of Crown City to the radioactive material. Can Grimlock resolve his personal dilemma in time to prevent catastrophic situation? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
Episode 64 - http://kimcartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Robots-in-Disguise-2015-Season-4/Episode-19?id=77082
