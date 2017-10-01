Print view

Yesterday, the 65th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Prisoner Principles", Strongarm successfully arrests Clampdown whilst on a mission with her team, but due to the severity of the mission, she is forced to juggle maintaining his handcuffed captivity while simultaneously engaging the rest of Steeljaw's Pack in the field with her teammates. Matters are only made worse when a vindictive Thunderhoof targets her and Clampdown directly, and Steeljaw sets a power plant to go nuclear with the Autobots trapped inside. Can Strongarm both save her friends and keep her prisoner in custody at the same time? Or will she be forced to compromise her better judgement for the sake of the mission? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 65 - http://kimcartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Robots-in-Disguise-2015-Season-4/Episode-20 "When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"



