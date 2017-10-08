by Sabrblade » Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:03 am





Episode 66 -



Yesterday, the 66th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Collateral Damage", the Decepticon Soundwave has at last freed himself from the Shadowzone and aims to summon Megatron to Earth with a beacon generator whose energy ouput will in turn end up wiping out all life on Earth. Optimus Prime returns to Earth to aid the Bee Team during the crisis and takes on the overpowered Laserbeak himself as the rest of the Autobots engage Soundwave directly. Will Soundwave succeed in bringing forth the once and former leader of the Decepticons? Can the Autobots stop this latest bout of doomsday? To find, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 66 - http://kimcartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Robots-in-Disguise-2015-Season-4/Episode-21