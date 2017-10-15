by Sabrblade » Sun Oct 15, 2017 8:14 am





Episode 67 -



Yesterday, the 67th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Something He Ate", as the Autobots lock up the captured members of Steeljaw's Pack, Underbite gets loose and starts chowing down on the Bee Team's GroundBridge, essentially becoming a living GroundBridge himself. It's a grand-scale game of cat-and-mouse as the Bots attempt to pursue and recapture the ravenous Underbite as he consumes more metal to power himself up and warps away to a new location which each hiccup. Can the team contain this teleporting terror? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 67 - http://kimcartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Robots-in-Disguise-2015-Season-4/Episode-22