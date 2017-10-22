by Sabrblade » Sun Oct 22, 2017 7:45 am
Yesterday, the 68th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Sick as a Bot", all members of the Bee Team except for Grimlock are infected with a viral sickness by a Decepticon named Wingcode. At the same time, Bumblebee's old comrade Bulkhead (from Transformers: Prime) arrives to rendezvous with Optimus, but who isn't there yet. In the meantime, Bulkhead joins up with Grimlock as the two big green Autobots go after Wingcode to get a cure for the disease she infected the others with. Can Bulkhead keep Grimlock's worrisome tendencies under control long enough for them to capture Wingcode and save the others? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
Episode 68 - http://kimcartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Robots-in-Disguise-2015-Season-4/Episode-23
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"
