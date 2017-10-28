by Sabrblade » Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:44 pm





Episode 69 -



This morning, the 69th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Five Fugitives", while in pursuit of the still at large Steeljaw, the Bee Team is suddenly arrested by a newly-arrived Autobot police force led by Strongarm's old mentor Detective Dropforge. With the still-visiting Bulkhead the only Autobot left to go after Steeljaw, can Strongarm find a way to help her teammates clear their names and get to the bottom of why the High Council on Cybertron has ordered the arrest of her and her comrades? And what of Steeljaw's latest attempt to blow up a populated human city? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 69 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Idb2uZiIH24