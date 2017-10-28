by Sabrblade » Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:44 pm
This morning, the 69th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. Titled "Five Fugitives", while in pursuit of the still at large Steeljaw, the Bee Team is suddenly arrested by a newly-arrived Autobot police force led by Strongarm's old mentor Detective Dropforge. With the still-visiting Bulkhead the only Autobot left to go after Steeljaw, can Strongarm find a way to help her teammates clear their names and get to the bottom of why the High Council on Cybertron has ordered the arrest of her and her comrades? And what of Steeljaw's latest attempt to blow up a populated human city? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!
Episode 69 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Idb2uZiIH24
"When there's gold feathers, punch behind you!!"
“Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of really arrested development. When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” -- C.S. Lewis