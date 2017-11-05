by Sabrblade » Sun Nov 05, 2017 8:38 am





Episode 70 -



Yesterday, the 70th episode of the Transformers: Robots in Disguise Combiner Force cartoon aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. (after having first aired in the UK last weekend). Titled "Enemy of My Enemy", this episode is Part 1 of the two-part series finale. Optimus Prime returns to Earth for his rendezvous with Bulkhead and brings with him Drift, Windblade, Jazz, and Ratchet. The Bee Team is recruited for a long-awaited mission that has been alluded to since beginning of the first season: The High Council on Cybertron has taken over the planet with mind control and is now planning a full-scale invasion of Earth. Optimus and his team of All-Stars will remain on Earth to defend against the invasion while Bumblebee's team (along with the stowaway Steeljaw) must take the fight directly to the Council on Cybertron. Can these eleven Autobots and one Decepticon save both worlds from total domination, or are they all completely out of their league this time? To find out, let's rev up and roll out!Episode 70 - http://kimcartoon.me/Cartoon/Transformers-Robots-in-Disguise-2015-Season-4/Episode-25